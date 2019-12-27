South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea (BOK), plans to organize a task force dedicated to central bank digital currency (CBDC) research in the new year.
In its “Monetary Policy for 2020” brief, published on Dec. 27, BOK said it would continue to build on its existing research into distributed ledger technology, crypto assets, and CBDCs and to play an active role in overseeing and enhancing the security of payment and settlement systems.
Recruiting digital currency experts
As part of its CBDC research agenda, BOK ostensibly plans to recruit additional experts in the field. On Dec. 10, the institution had posted a job listing for digital currency experts, according to a report from the Korea Times.
In parallel to organizing its task force, BOK says it will actively engage in discussions with the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and other relevant international entities to keep abreast of CBDC development at other central banks.
The bank says it plans to use BIS’ Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures (PFMI) to enact assessment principles for improving its oversight of domestic financial systems.
The PFMI is a framework established by the BIS for managing market risks such as credit, liquidity, custody, settlement, operational and investment risks across payments systems, securities settlement systems, trade repositories and other infrastructures.
BOK has previously stopped short of pursuing retail CBDC issuance
As previously reported, a CBDC is a digital currency issued by a central bank, which has the status of legal tender and other properties of centralized, fiat money.
Having examined the possible legal and social effectiveness of a CBDC project, BOK concluded in January 2019 that there was no reason for the bank to issue a CBDC that would be available for the wider public in the near future.
CBDC research by central banks globally has broadly separated the study of the benefits of a “retail” or “general purpose” CBDC accessible to the general public from “wholesale” variants of CBDCs, which would be limited for use by financial institutions.
The BIS has in the past warned that "a general purpose [retail] CBDC could give rise to higher instability of commercial bank deposit funding” and potentially fuel faster bank runs.
France plans to pilot a wholesale CBDC in 2020, the bank’s governor, François Villeroy de Galhau, revealed earlier this month.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls
BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside.
Ripple's Price Forecast 2020: The glimpse of hope
Ripple (XRP) drab performance in 2019 leaves investors gasping for air and looking forward to a better 2020. The 2020 forecast places XRP/USD price above $0.30 with a chance of jumping above $1.0.
ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level
ETH/USD crept up above the downward trending line this Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions.
BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level
BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.