- Solana price is forming an ascending parallel channel, suggesting an ongoing uptrend.
- A breakdown from this channel could lead to a 17% descent to $124.83.
- However, a decisive close above $175 could trigger an 11% ascent to $195.43.
Solana price is showing an affinity to move higher, but its price action is resulting in the development of a bearish structure in the short term. Therefore, SOL shows no apparent directional bias and could head either way. However, investors can look to two crucial barriers to try and predict its breakout.
Solana price looks lost
Solana price rose 54% from September 21 to October 3 and set up a local top. This ascent took place in steps, where SOL formed higher highs and higher lows. So far, there are two distinctive swing highs and lows, which, when connected using trend lines, reveal the formation of an ascending parallel channel.
Although this technical formation is not complete, it has a bearish bias. Rivaling this pessimistic outlook is the higher high formed on October 3, which breached the September 18 swing point at $171.14. Therefore, Solana price needs to bounce off the $151 support floor and breach the immediate barrier at $175 to kick-start an upswing.
Assuming it does, investors can expect SOL to continue its journey, tagging the $195.43. This climb would constitute a 22% ascent from the current position.
SOL/USDT 6-hour chart
However, if Solana price fails to bounce off the $151 but breaches it, it will denote a weak buying pressure and knock SOL down by 9.7% to $136.5 and, in some cases, $124.83.
This downswing would represent a 22% descent from the current position.
Market participants need to know that Solana price does not have a strong directional bias yet, therefore, the $175 and $151 levels can help identify where SOL could head.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP and XLM compete for CBDC market share
XRP holders rejoice after being called to represent their interests as "a friend of the court." Ripple has shifted its focus from transaction settlement to issuing and powering central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE at risk of 15% correction as Death Cross emerges
Dogecoin price is vulnerable to a 15% drop following the emergence of a bearish signal on the daily chart. DOGE bears are preparing for a descent toward $0.204 before the meme token could discover a strong foothold to prevent further descent.
Axie Infinity price to consolidate before 30% breakout to new all-time highs
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS can post further gains.
MoneyGram partners with Stellar to accelerate currency transfers, XLM price climbs 14%
Cross-border payments company MoneyGram International has partnered with Stellar Development Foundation and fintech firm Circle to accelerate money transfers and payment settlements.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.