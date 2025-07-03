Solana’s first staking ETF debut, with $33 million in volume, outperforms XRP futures

- Solana’s first-ever staking ETF by Rex Shares went live on Wednesday, marking a major milestone for the network.
- SSK ETF recorded $33 million in trading volume and $12 million in inflows on its debut, outperforming XRP futures.
- Solana’s price extends its gains on Thursday after rallying nearly 4% the previous day.
Solana (SOL) price extends its gains, trading above $154 on Thursday following a 4% rally the previous day. The rally is supported by the successful debut of the network’s first-ever staking Exchange Trade Fund (ETF) in the United States (US). Launched by Rex Shares, the Solana Staking ETF (SSK) went live on Wednesday and quickly gained traction, recording $33 million in trading volume and $12 million in inflows on its first day. The strong demand helped SSK outperform Ripple (XRP) futures, reinforcing bullish sentiment around SOL and its growing institutional appeal.
Solana’s first US-listed ETF offering goes live
Solana’s first staking ETF, SSK by REX Shares, went live on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) on Wednesday.
According to Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg, SSK ended its debut day with $33 million in trading volume.
“Again, blows away, the Solana futures ETF and XRP futures ETFs (or the avg ETF launch), but it is much lower than the Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs,” said Balchunas in his X post.
Moreover, SolanaFloor's X post highlighted that the $12 million in inflows occurred on its first day for SSK, highlighting its growing institutional appeal.
The healthy launch and growing demand for SOL’s SSK project indicate a bullish outlook for its native token, SOL, in the long term. This staking ETF provides investors with indirect exposure to SOL while also offering the opportunity to contribute to the network’s functionality through staking smart contracts, thereby enhancing its network growth and wider adoption.
Unlike the 12 Bitcoin spot ETFs operating in the US, which require the fund issuers to hold the underlying assets, this staking ETF requires the custodian to hold the underlying digital asset, which Anchorage Digital does.
Solana’s technical outlook hints at a rally ahead
Solana price broke out and closed above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since May 24) on Saturday, rallying to close above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $151.48 the following day. However, it declined 5.12% on Tuesday and rebounded after retesting its descending trendline the next day. At the time of writing on Thursday, it continues to trade higher at around $153.41.
If SOL continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward its daily resistance level at $160. A successful close above this level could extend additional gains to retest its next daily resistance at $184.13.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 53, above its neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart also displayed a bullish crossover on Saturday, providing a buy signal and indicating an upward trend.
SOL/USDT daily chart
However, if SOL faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its next support level at $141.41.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE at key resistances, eye breakout gains
Meme coins are finding tailwinds supporting their sudden recovery as the broader market gains strength. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), the top three meme coins by market capitalization, are near key resistance levels on their daily chart.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA recovery holds steady despite SEC halt on Grayscale GDLC approval
Cardano (ADA) price is holding steady near $0.58 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding nearly 8% in the previous session. The recovery comes despite renewed regulatory uncertainty, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) halted its approval of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap (GDLC) fund for further review.
Top Crypto Gainers Price Forecast: BONK, TIA, WIF post double-digit gains, signal trend reversal
The cryptocurrency market recovers sharply on Wednesday as Bitcoin (BTC) surges above $109,000, triggering a boost in meme coins such as Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF), and altcoins like Celestia (TIA) posting double-digit gains over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally as crypto market rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to $109,000 on Wednesday as the US agreement with Vietnam and a rise in the global M2 money supply stirred a surge in its open interest (OI), which spiked to 689.78K BTC worth about $75 billion.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.