- Solana price deviates above the range high at $121.88 to set the stage for further gains.
- A retest of the $121.88 support level will trigger a 27% ascent to $154.
- A daily candlestick close below $101.27 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.
Solana price has revealed its bullish intentions as it moved above a crucial resistance barrier on April 1. This development is likely to be followed by an explosive move to hurdles after a minor pullback.
Solana price prepares to take off
Solana price rallied 83% in under three weeks and set a swing high at $143.53. This move deviated above the existing range that stretches from $80.67 to $121.88. While this development is bullish, SOL is likely to first retrace 8% before triggering another run-up.
A retest of the $121.88 barrier will provide sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate SOL at a discount, allowing them to ride the next leg higher. This rally, however, will propel Solana price to the $154.5 hurdle and constitute a 26% upswing. Due to the nature of this resistance barrier, it is likely that SOL will form a local top there.
Although unlikely, in some cases, Solana price could extend the run-up to retest the $170.59 ceiling, bringing the total move to 40%.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook for Solana price, a sudden nosedive in Bitcoin price could turn the optimistic setup sour.
A daily candlestick close below $101.27 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Solana price. Such a move will also open the path for SOL to crash by 20% to the range low at $80.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
