- Solana price prints a bullish picture while aiming for a move to $38.00.
- The MACD indicator flashes a buy signal on the four-hour chart, calling buyers to rally support.
- The resistance between $35.00 and $36.00 may invalidate an incoming Solana price breakout.
Solana price continues to embrace support from an ascending trend line while reaching for a bullish breakout that may tag $38.00. All eyes are glued to its ability to crack the seller concentration area at $35.00, which might pave the way for a sustainable recovery.
Solana price is on the cusp of a major breakout
Solana price started gaining momentum after bears respected confluence support around $33.00. Hosted within this area are the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average – purple), the 100-day SMA (blue) and the 50 SMA-day (red). It is worth mentioning that SOL’s forming uptrend enjoys the support of a rising trend line, which has been in place since September 22.
The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator’s position above the mean line mirrors growing buyer aggression. Solana price resumed the uptrend as soon as the 12-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average – blue) lifted above the 26-day EMA (red). Now, buyers should focus on reclaiming ground above $35.00 to avoid possible bull traps and uphold Solana price’s move to $38.00.
SOL/USD four-hour chart
The OBV (On Balance Volume) on the same four-hour chart reinforces an emerging bullish influence. In other words, buyers seem to have more strength than sellers, as observed from the index’s consistent upward movement from the $79.65 million volume on September 19 to the prevailing $80.42 million.
Solana price may invalidate the uptrend in the region between $35.00 and $36.00. Buyers struggled to clear the same region early this month as SOL pushed to $38.00. Traders should consider exiting from their positions at $36.00 because failure to break out to $38.00 could result in a sharp trend correction.
SOL does not have a shortage of possible downside price targets (support area). The confluence support at $33.00, the rising trend line and the major support between $30.00 and $31.00 may come into play to thwart bearish advances to $26.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
