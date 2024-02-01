- Solana price hovers around $94 as it plans its next rally.
- Investors can expect another bounce around the $78 support level before an upswing kickstarts.
- The next key resistance level for SOL is $133, roughly 70% away from the current price.
- A decisive flip of the $78 support level on the three-day chart will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana (SOL) price has been moving slowly after overcoming the $78 support level. SOL is currently finding its footing so it can shoot higher.
Read more: Altcoins surge in crypto comeback: Bittensor, Helium, and Solana lead speculative gains
Solana price takes its time
Solana price shot up 78% between December 18 and 24, 2023, breaching the $78 hurdle. Since then, SOL has retested this barrier once on January 22, confirming a successful flip into a support floor.
Considering the explosive move to the upside, Solana price is likely going to cool off and retest $78 again before allowing sidelined buyers to step in. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are also showcasing a cooling-off period, where they’re returning to their respective mean levels. Hence, investors can expect a sweep of the $78 support level, which will signal the start of an uptrend.
In such a case, Solana price will target a retest of $133, which is the midpoint of the 96% crash witnessed between November 2021 and December 2022. This move would constitute a 70% gain from the $78 support level.
Also read: Solana DEX Jupiter's JUP token to debut with 1.35B circulating supply
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
According to VeloData, the three-month price action for Solana price shows that the highest return for SOL comes from the weekdays. To be precise, Wednesdays and Fridays are the highest returning days. Sundays are usually red, which makes them an ideal time to buy the dips and book profits on Wednesday and Friday.
SOL Average Return by Day
Cumulative returns for Solana price are highest during the Asia Pacific trading session.
SOL Cumulative Return By Session
While the signs are bullish for Solana price, investors need to be cautious of a fluke selling pressure spike. In such a case, a decisive breach of the $78 support level, and its flipping into resistance, on the three-day chart will invalidate the bullish thesis.
If this selling momentum sustains, SOL could slide nearly 40% until it finds a stable support level at $47.
Also read: WEN, JUP: Two altcoins are driving Solana price recovery
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Two scenarios for Bitcoin price 88 days away from halving
Bitcoin trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
Sui Price Prediction: SUI likely to correct 15% as staking narrative fades
Sui price skyrocketed on the back of the recent staking narrative, with the theme headlining alongside the meme coin mania that sent Solana’s Bonk Inu and SILLY on a tear.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC pumps as FOMC meeting keeps rates unchanged
Bitcoin (BTC) price fell after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices failed to inspire confidence as the broader altcoin community bled on Wednesday.
Ripple wallets are secure, executives say after $112.5 million hack
Ripple exeuctives have assured that the platforms wallet are safe after millions of dollars stolen on Tuesday from a co-founder's personal wallets. Nevertheless, the news has affected XRP price, which nosedived.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.