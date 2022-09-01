- Solana price takes a step back this morning as traders fret about the Friday job report.
- SOL price could slide and print a new low for the week as worries broaden.
- Expect a breakout towards Friday with the prospect of more fresh lows.
Solana (SOL) price falters and trips as investors and traders start worrying about the US job report out on Friday, September 2. The ADP private payrolls report, which came out on Wednesday, is sometimes seen as a precursor to the NFP report two days later, and it showed a smaller-than-expected increase. Yet despite coming out below-expectations markets quickly started to perceive the number as an increase nevertheless, and therefore indicative of a continuing very tight labour market. This confirms fears that the US central bank will keep tightening and will probably not ease financial conditions before the end of 2023, which means persistent headwinds for cryptocurrencies for at least another 15 months.
SOL price is facing headwinds for another 15 months
Solana price slips further on Thursday, after Wednesday saw it forced to hand back its 5% profit for the day, at the end of the US trading session. SOL price is thus at risk of an accelerated move to the downside. The bottom for this week is set at $30 but if price action starts to move below there, expect a magnetic pull with the $26 marker as the attracting element in this drop. That could be as far as the correction goes because the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades at lower levels and close to the oversold area.
SOL/USD Daily chart
For there to be any upside, a catalyst event is needed, which could come from a disappointing US jobs report on Friday . Disappointing, in this case, would mean that the number itself points to an even lower increase or favour even a decrease in jobs. This would translate in an easier policy from the Fed and a possible turnaround for cryptocurrencies. On the back of that number, cryptocurrencies could get a massive demand in bids and see price action jumping higher towards $38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Dogecoin price rally amid opposing on-chain metrics?
Dogecoin price is drifting slowly down to a stable support floor that could potentially provide a reversal point and the start of a new uptrend.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 70% rally as Shytoshi Kusama comes to SHIB holders’ support
Shiba Inu price seems to be sticking close to a significant support level formed over the last three months. A consolidation along this barrier is what led to an explosive move two weeks ago.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Cryptos scramble for support, but can ETH revisit $1,730?
Ethereum price has been struggling to move higher, and part of it can be attributed to the movement on Bitcoin price. The other part is because ETH has liquidity to collect to the downside before triggering a run-up.
EOS Price Prediction: The bottom could be in for the OG crypto community
EOS price has lost 93% of its market value since May 2021. Santiment's Volume Profile Indicator shows an uptick in volume amidst the countertrend rally.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.