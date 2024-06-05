- Solana price extends gains on Wednesday after rebounding at the one-month rising trendline around $164.50 on Tuesday.
- Investors could accumulate SOL at support levels extending between $160.02 and $144.48.
- A daily candlestick close below $137.58 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana (SOL) price increases for a third consecutive day on Wednesday and looks set for a further 18% rally, technical indicators show, offering sidelined traders a buying opportunity before the token extends gains.
Solana price looks promising
Solana price holds above the $160 level and seems to edge higher, but sidelines bulls could still have a buying opportunity at the following levels:
- The daily support level from the April 23 top at $160.02.
- At the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $144.48.
Assuming the Solana price bounces off at $160.02, it could rally 18% to its previous high of $188.84 on May 21. Supporting the aforementioned bounce are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators, which found support at their respective mean values of 50 and 0 and signaling that bullish momentum is in control.
In case of an aggressive bullish outlook, SOL could rally by an additional 7% to $202.45 and retest the daily close of March 31.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
However, if the SOL daily candlestick closes below the May 13 low at $137.58 and forms a lower low on the daily time frame, it could lead to a change in market structure favoring the bears. This change could invalidate the bullish thesis, leading to a 16% crash to the previous daily support level of $115.89 from April 13.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
