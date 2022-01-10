Solana price eyes strong rebound toward $176 as critical support saves the day

- Solana price is ready for a strong bounce toward $176 as a technical indicator flashed a bottom signal.
- However, SOL will face a multitude of obstacles before the optimistic target could be reached.
- Slicing below the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern could spell trouble for the buyers.
Solana price is preparing to reverse the period of underperformance with a 25% ascent. A key technical indicator suggests that a swing low may have been formed on January 7 and that a rebound may be in the offing.
Solana price awaits 25% climb
Solana price has formed a descending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart, suggesting an overall bearish outlook. However, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a bottom signal, indicating that a price reversal may be in store.
The first area of resistance for Solana price is at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $149, followed by $160, where the 21 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern meet.
If Solana price manages to slice through the aforementioned obstacles, SOL will still need to tackle another hurdle at the 50% retracement level at $168 before reaching higher levels.
The bullish target sits at the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $176, intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, 50 twelve-hour SMA and the MRI’s resistance line, resulting in a 25% ascent.
SOL/USDT 12-hour chart
Bigger aspirations may target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, coinciding with the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $188 If the bulls manage to slice above the aforementioned headwinds.
However, if the bulls fail to lift prices higher against the distribution of the sellers, Solana price may slide further to reach the January 8 low at $133, before retesting the crucial support level at the lower boundary of the parallel channel at $129.
Breaking below the aforementioned line of defense may spell further trouble for the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity mean reversion setup will see AXS return to $85
Axie Infinity price has followed the broader market lower, with little buying activity or support coming in. The most recent bounce off the $72 value area is where the second largest high-volume node exists. Extreme oversold conditions in the AXS oscillators support a short-term bounce.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Solana price eyes strong rebound toward $176 as critical support saves the day
Solana price is preparing to reverse the period of underperformance with a 25% ascent. A key technical indicator suggests that a swing low may have been formed on January 7 and that a rebound may be in the offing. Solana price has formed a descending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
XRP develops a rare bullish Japanese candlestick pattern that could return Ripple to $1
XRP price could return to a leadership position in the altcoin market if it can pull off confirmation of one of the most potent and rare Japanese candlestick patterns in existence: the Squeeze Alert. Downside risks remain but are likely limited.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.