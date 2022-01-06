Solana hit strong support zone, SOL to return to $200 as long as $140 is maintained

- Solana price hammered lower over the past nine trading days.
- Strong buying as SOL dipped into a strong support zone.
- Bearish fake-out likely, buyers are trickling in at new three-month lows.
Solana price has not been kind to bulls of late. Over the past nine trading days, SOL has dropped nearly 30% from the high of $204.75. However, the selling pressure at the highs was nothing compared to the buying pressure at the lows – a probable signal that support has been found.
Solana price finds buyers and probable support at $144 value area, new swing high anticipated
Solana price has an impressive support zone at $144. The level at $144 contains the second-largest high volume node in the extended 2021 Volume Profile and the weekly Kijun-Sen. Additionally, the weekly Kijun-Sen has been in a flat condition for an extended period, which adds weight to its support strength.
From an oscillator perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing the first oversold level in a bull market (50). This is the first test of 50 for the RSI since July 16 2021. This test comes as Solana price is right on top of a significant price support level that is exceptionally positive for bulls.
The most critical oscillator condition, however, is the Composite Index. There is a hidden bullish divergence between the candlestick chart and the Composite Index. Hidden bullish divergence is when price action prints higher lows, but an oscillator prints equal or lower lows. What's more, the Composite Index hit a new all-time low. A strong bounce between $140 and $150 that will rally to the $200 value area is expected in a short period of time.
SOL/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
Any near-term bullish bias will be invalidated if Solana price has a weekly or daily close below the weekly Kijun-Sen at $140.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
