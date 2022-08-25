- Solana price trades higher on slim volume ahead of key Jackson Hole Symposium.
- SOL price could eke out gains going into Friday morning.
- Expect a big disappointment that could drag cryptocurrencies lower throughout the weekend to new lows on Monday.
Solana (SOL) price is being taken over by forces from global markets as investors and traders are starting to cut the traded volume before the big catalyst event on Friday afternoon. With one of the most important Fed statements to be pronounced by Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium, the thin liquidity offers a small window of opportunity to trade higher. Warnings are to be issued as traders will need to get out of those positions before the statement will take place, as the Fed is nowhere near ending its aggressive tightening cycle and will damp the positive mood in the markets with losses at hand for cryptocurrencies, including Solana.
SOL price could collapse 30% in a matter of minutes
Solana price is trading higher, with over 3% of gains built up during the European trading session. By doing so, SOL price is breaking out of the bearish triangle that got identified Wednesday and looked set to break below the monthly pivot at $34. Instead, bears are getting squeezed a bit and could see a further rally higher towards $40, but the time horizon is very small.
SOL price could be set in for a very negative surprise as markets start to front-run the possibility that the Fed speech on Friday afternoon will be a dovish one where Jerome Powell will commit to a less aggressive approach and might even say that interest rate cuts are soon set to kick in. Should Powell refrain from those comments, sentiment will get broken, and traders will want to rush to the exit with the sell-side exploding and running price action into the ground. That would mean one thing for Solana price: a falling knife in just a few minutes after his comments towards $26 and possibly even breaking below that towards $24, printing over 30% of losses.
With the statement, the market reaction will be very binary, within the paragraph above the negative outcome. For example, a positive outcome would be Powell saying that the Fed has done enough for now and hinting at a pause or slowdown of its rate hike pace, with rate cuts foreseen at the beginning of 2023. Experienced traders will have written out these scenarios and plan with, in this case, a Solana price spike higher above $40 to trade back above the monthly pivot, the orange ascending trend line and the 55-day SMA, with a follow-through granted towards $58.84 by the end of next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC).
If Merge is a sell-the-news event, expect Ethereum price to reach $1,300
Ethereum price has been on a massive uptrend due to the upcoming software update to the underlying blockchain called “Merge.” This upgrade will allow it to transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
Crypto.com’s CRO edges near calamity, but On-chain metrics suggest whales aren’t selling.
Crypto.com price shows mixed signals going into the end of August. The technicals suggest bears are in control, but On-Chain metrics hint that the final bottom may be near.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.