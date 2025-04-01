- Solana Policy Institute aims to educate policymakers on decentralized networks like Solana.
- SPI plans to unite Solana's ecosystem voices to demonstrate the technology's economic and social benefits amid debates over its decentralization and reliability.
- Miller Whitehouse-Levine, a key crypto advocate, leads the Solana Policy Institute.
Solana Policy Institute (SPI), launched on Monday, aims to educate policymakers on decentralized networks like Solana (SOL). SPI plans to unite Solana's ecosystem voices to demonstrate the technology's economic and social benefits amid debates over its decentralization and reliability. Miller Whitehouse-Levine, a key crypto advocate, leads the Solana Policy Institute.
Solana Policy Institute supports the SOL blockchain
The Solana Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit organization, was established on Monday to engage with lawmakers, educate them on the role of decentralized networks in the digital economy, and advocate for Solana in Washington.
We are excited to announce the launch of Solana Policy Institute (SPI), a new non-partisan, non-profit focused on educating policymakers on how decentralized networks like @solana are the future infrastructure of the digital economy—and why the people building on and using… pic.twitter.com/0qNjH4Tm0V— Solana Policy Institute (@SolanaInstitute) March 31, 2025
Miller Whitehouse-Levine, a key crypto advocate, leads the Solana Policy Institute. SPI plans to unite Solana's ecosystem voices to demonstrate the technology's economic and social benefits amid debates over its decentralization and reliability.
"We believe this is the moment to establish clear rules of the road for the crypto industry. Innovators deserve to have the clarity they need to build a frictionless, Internet-based global economy," SPI says in its X post.
Solana, a blockchain known for handling 65,000 transactions per second since its 2020 launch, has faced criticism for network outages and centralization concerns, which SPI may address in its advocacy. Moreover, United States (US) President Donald Trump announced the idea of a ' Crypto Strategic Reserve’ in early March and mentioned SOL, among other altcoins. This news was followed by asset management companies showing a growing interest in the Solana platform — evidenced by BlackRock's launch of the USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) on Solana and Fidelity's filing for a spot Solana Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) with Cboe Global Markets. The SPI could be key in advocating for Solana within regulatory circles in this evolving landscape.
The Solana Policy Institute launch could be positive for Solana's price and its blockchain ecosystem in the short term as it boosts visibility, credibility, and strong investor sentiment. In the long term, the SPI's success in securing clear, favorable regulations could drive growth in Solana's ecosystem — more developers, projects, and users — potentially leading to a bullish outlook and price rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PEPE Price Forecast: PEPE could rally to double digits if it breaks above its key resistance level
Pepe (PEPE) memecoin approaches its descending trendline, trading around $0.000007 on Tuesday; a breakout indicates a bullish move ahead.
Tron Price Prediction: Tether’s $1B move triggers TRX ahead of US Congress stablecoin bill review on Wednesday
Tron price defied the broader crypto market downtrend, surging 3% to $0.25 on Monday. This bullish momentum comes as stablecoin issuer Tether minted another $1 billion worth of USDT on the Tron network, according to on-chain data from Arkham.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Short-term holders spark $400 million in realized losses, staking flows surge
Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $1,800 support on Monday following increased selling pressure from short-term holders (STHs) and tensions surrounding President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff kick-off on April 2.
BlackRock CEO warns Bitcoin could replace US Dollar as global reserve currency, crypto ETFs witness inflows
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink stated in an annual letter to investors on Monday that the US national debt could cause the Dollar's global reserve status to be replaced with Bitcoin if investors begin to see the digital currency as a safer asset.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.