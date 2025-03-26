Solana price hovers around $142 on Wednesday after recovering by 7% so far this week.

BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launches on the Solana platform.

Fidelity files for a spot Solana ETF with Cboe.

Solana’s (SOL) price hovered around $142 at the time of writing on Wednesday after recovering by 7% so far this week. Asset management companies show a rising interest in the Solana platform as the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) fund launches on the Solana platform while Fidelity files for a spot Solana Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) with Cboe Global Markets, bolstering SOL’s bullish outlook.

Asset management companies’ rising interest in Solana

Solana announced on Tuesday that BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, a tokenized money market fund with a total asset value of over $1.7 billion, had been launched on its platform.

The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) tokenized by @Securitize brings institutional grade yield to Solana’s high performance network.



Over $1.7B of BUIDL tokens have been issued on other chains as of March 25th, according to @RWA_xyz. pic.twitter.com/ES8uzGQbxX — Solana (@solana) March 25, 2025

Securitize, a blockchain-based tokenization and digital securities solutions company that partners with top-tier asset managers, including BlackRock, KKR, and Hamilton Lane, explains on its X post.

“Solana’s high throughput, low costs, and scalability make it an ideal blockchain to support institutional-grade RWAs. By expanding to Solana, BUIDL is now more accessible to a broader range of investors and applications.”

This partnership with Securitize indicates that Solana is becoming a preferred platform for institutional financial products, which could lead to increased adoption and investment and bolster the bullish outlook for SOL.

During the same period, Fidelity Investments filed for a Solana spot ETF with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing was submitted through the Cboe, which uploaded a 19b-4 filing to list the proposed ETF. The filing comes just days after Fidelity registered a Delaware Trust entity for its Solana fund. Fidelity has yet to submit an S-1 filing, which is required for companies seeking to issue new security and be listed on a public stock exchange.

ETF filings by big investment companies are generally positive signs for Solana in the long term, as an ETF can make it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to SOL without needing to purchase and store the cryptocurrency directly. Moreover, approving an ETF could lend more legitimacy to SOL and increase liquidity.