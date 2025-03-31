Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP decline as President Trump’s team considers “broader and higher tariffs”

Bitcoin extends its decline on Monday after correcting 4.29% in the last week.

Ethereum price closes below its daily support of $1,861, suggesting downside action ahead.

XRP price falls below its 100-day EMA, indicating a correction on the horizon.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues its decline, trading below $82,000 on Monday after falling 4.29% the previous week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by 9.88% and 12.40%, respectively.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) post on Monday, President Trump’s team is considering “broader and higher tariffs” ahead of Wednesday’s reciprocal tariffs deadline. President Trump reportedly weighs “an across-the-board hike of up to 20%.” Again, April 2 is not just the end of tariff uncertainty, according to a post from the Kobeissi Letter on X.

BREAKING: President Trump's team is weighing "broader and higher tariffs" ahead of Wednesday's reciprocal tariffs deadline, per WSJ.



President Trump is reportedly weighing "an across-the-board hike of up to 20%."



Again, April 2nd is NOT the end of tariff uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/1R568CP4U4 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 31, 2025

Bitcoin shows weakness as it closes below its lower consolidation boundary

After breaking and closing above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Sunday, Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 until Thursday. However, BTC closed below its lower consolidation boundary on Friday and declined 5.53% until Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down below $82,000.

If BTC continues to correct, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $78,258.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 40 below its neutral level of 50 and points downward, indicating strong bearish momentum.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC breaks and closes above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple high levels since mid-January), which roughly coincides with the top boundary of the recent range, it could extend the recovery to retest the key psychological level of $90,000 and the March 2 high of $95,000.

Ethereum faces a correction as it closes below its daily support at $1,861

Ethereum price closed below its daily support level of $1,861 last week and declined 9.88%. On Monday, the start of this week, it hovers around $1,800.

If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend its decline to retest its important psychological level of $1,700.

The RSI reads 34, below its neutral level of 50, indicating strong bearish momentum.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if it continues to recover, it could extend the recovery to its previously broken daily support level of $1,861.

Ripple shows weakness as it closes below its 100-day EMA

Ripple price closed below its 100-day EMA at $2.30 last week and declined 12.40%. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down at around $2.11.

If XRP continues correcting, it could decline to test its next support level at $1.96.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 39, below its neutral level of 50, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, indicating bearish momentum.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if it continues to recover, it could extend the recovery to its previously broken 100-day EMA at $2.30.