The Solana network experienced a noticeable slowdown in block production after its most recent 1.14 network update on Feb. 25. In an immediate response to transaction disruptions, validators downgraded the software to up performance levels.
However, on Feb. 28, Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder and CEO of Solana Labs, released another statement about how the ecosystem plans to improve its recent network upgrades. The major focus of the plan is on stability as the network continues its transition.
The statement laid out a six-step plan for engineers to help streamline the process and revealed that an adversarial team had been formed, which comprises one-third of the Solana engineering team.
This team was formed to build additional hooks and instrumentation into the validator code and target exploits throughout the underlying protocols.
Additionally, it laid out ways to focus on creating network-wide stability. This includes a second validator client built by Jump Crypto’s firedancer team and Mango DAO developers building new tooling and implementing local fee markets — among other efforts.
Yakovenko’s recent statement also mentioned that an investigation of what happened in the initial outage is still being conducted, with the community to be informed when information is available.
On Feb. 28, he clarified that on-chain voting was not the cause of the slowdown.
The community response to the outage was one of frenzy, with some users calling the system a “transaction killer.” However, the response to Yakovenko’s improvement roadmap was mixed, with some users saying the news was “great to hear,” while others still questioned Solana’s integrity:
The Solana ecosystem call is planned for March 2, 2023, in which it intends to discuss the state of the ecosystem, among other issues.
Later in the month, on March 27, Helium Network’s communications protocol plans to migrate to the Solana blockchain to deploy oracles.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu v. Dogecoin, which meme coin will hit the $1 bullish target first?
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and rival Shiba Inu are in a race to hit the bullish target of $1. With the upcoming layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s launch and support from projects in the crypto and Web3 landscape, SHIB has garnered support from the community.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: March might not be as disappointing as February, here’s why
Bitcoin price shows a clear struggle with the immediate resistance levels. But this reliable indicator has flashed a buy signal that could trigger a rally, propelling Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it.
Will Bitcoin layer 2 protocol Stacks sustain 244% gains after STX defies crypto bloodbath?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrencies in the top ten witnessed a decline in February after January 2023’s euphoria. Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling protocol Stacks Network bucked the trend and yielded 244% gains for holders.
Litecoin price could explode to $100 due to this LTC accumulation pattern
Litecoin price shows a bullish setup on the one-hour timeframe, which is getting ready for a breakout. If played correctly with leverage and risk, this outlook could yield LTC futures traders a neat little chunk of profit.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.