- Bonk meme coin extends recovery rally above $0.00003300, underpinned by steady risk-on sentiment in the broader crypto market.
- A Golden Cross confirmed by the 50-day EMA crossing above the 100-day EMA backs the robust bullish structure.
- Investor appetite for BONK remains steady, with the futures’ Open Interest and volume increasing in tandem.
Bonk (BONK) has continued to gain bullish momentum, standing out among other meme coins with intraday gains exceeding 12% on Wednesday. On the backdrop of a 110% surge over the past 30 days, Bonk trades at around $0.00003377 at the time of writing. The surge in Bonk has had a positive impact on the market capitalization, marking a 55% increase in July to $2.55 billion, according to CoinGecko.
Bonk upholds uptrend amid robust investor appetite
Bonk boasts a stable technical structure, which, according to CoinGlass data, is supported by a robust derivatives market. The futures contracts’ Open Interest (OI), which represents the value of all futures and options that have not been settled or closed, has since the beginning of this month exploded, averaging $48 million.
Bonk futures Open Interest data | CoinGlass
A subsequent surge in derivatives trading volume, from approximately $39 million to $618 million over the same period, underscores the steady interest in BONK. Open Interest rising alongside volume implies a higher risk appetite and increased investor confidence in the ecosystem.
Bonk price has the potential to extend the uptrend toward resistance at $0.00004000 if the derivatives market upholds the bullish trend in the coming days or weeks.
Bonk futures volume | CoinGlass
Technical outlook: Bonk holds bullish structure
Bonk price’s rebound remains steady at the time of writing, after gaining for five consecutive days. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has sustained a buy signal since June 28, underpinning the bullish momentum. This signal is characterized by the blue MACD line crossing above the red signal line, while green histogram bars expand above the zero line, thereby encouraging traders to increase exposure.
BONK/USDT daily chart
The confirmation of a Golden Cross pattern when the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed above the 100-day EMA on Saturday solidifies the bullish technical structure.
Traders will likely hold their long positions anticipating the Bonk price to rise further toward the short-term target at $0.00004000 and $0.00005000 in the near term.
Still, traders should temper their expectations, particularly given that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought, which could result in a trend reversal as the market overheats. It is worth monitoring the RSI’s movement to gauge the uptrend strength, with a reversal into the neutral region signaling a reduction in buying pressure.
Key levels to monitor and prepare for, as tentative support, include $0.00003000, tested in December, and the confluence of the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA at around $0.00001935.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI tokens to watch for: TAO, NEAR, ICP surge amid Google, Meta investment pledges
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens such as Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) surged on Tuesday with Trump’s energy and AI innovation push. The investment pledges were made by American tech giants, including Google and Meta.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS Act, which outlines a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill could face a full vote as early as Wednesday.
Top Crypto Gainers: ENS, CRV, SEI – Bulls eye further gains amid breakout runs, golden crossovers
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains bullish momentum, with altcoins such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Curve DAO (CRV), and Sei (SEI) extending gains amid Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $118,000.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.