The student loan and financial service provider cannot "engage in any crypto-asset activities or services," the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement.

Student loan and financial service provider Social Finance Inc. (SoFi) has received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to create a full service national bank, provided the new entity does "not engage in any crypto-asset activities or services," the OCC announced on Tuesday.