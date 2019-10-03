Social channel Telegram races towards TON blockchain launch by end of October

- Telegrams TON to launch following the biggest ICO in the industry from a bunch of initial investors.
- The agreement between investors and Telegram was to launch the network by October 31 or else funds be refunded.
Telegram has started to talk publicly about what is happening behind the closed doors after keeping things under wrap since the initial coin offering (ICO) phase in 2018. The team at the social media giant has announced the release of the Telegram Open Network (TON) blockchain later this month.
The message regarding the launch although not sent to news outlets was revealed in an e-mail to the initial investors of the network.
Following the launch of the blockchain, Telegram will commence the process of distributing tokens to the investors. Validators of the network are going to be the user with a large amount of the tokens.
Read also: US legislators ask for a Fed issued national digital currency
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays above $8,000, massive resistance lies ahead
Bitcoin price managed to avert the danger of sliding below $8,000 during the downtrend witnessed on Wednesday. Coming out as strong viable support was the 100 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD beats the market with 4% gains
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0143. The coin has gained over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. TRX is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20, though the further upside may be limited unless the broader market takes off from current levels.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.