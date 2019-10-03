Social channel Telegram races towards TON blockchain launch by end of October

Telegrams TON to launch following the biggest ICO in the industry from a bunch of initial investors.

The agreement between investors and Telegram was to launch the network by October 31 or else funds be refunded.

Telegram has started to talk publicly about what is happening behind the closed doors after keeping things under wrap since the initial coin offering (ICO) phase in 2018. The team at the social media giant has announced the release of the Telegram Open Network (TON) blockchain later this month.

The message regarding the launch although not sent to news outlets was revealed in an e-mail to the initial investors of the network.

Following the launch of the blockchain, Telegram will commence the process of distributing tokens to the investors. Validators of the network are going to be the user with a large amount of the tokens.

