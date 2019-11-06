Smart contracts to be launched by Zilliqa blockchain platform

The launch will facilitate developers to write and set up smart contracts.

The project will use Zilliqa’s functional smart contract language, Scilla.

Amrit Kumar, President and chief scientific officer of Zilliqa, reported that the blockchain firm is launching smart contracts on its platform. The launch will facilitate developers to write and set up smart contracts with its functional smart contract language, Scilla, on the Zilliqa blockchain.

Kumar said:

“I am excited to announce the launch of smart contracts on the Zilliqa platform. Long awaited by many members of our community, today signifies a pivotal step forward in realizing innovations on existing blockchain infrastructures in the industry today. With this, we’ve come to realize our vision of a better smart contract language, one built with greater security guarantees at the language level.”

Kumar further listed the basic features of Zilliqa smart contracts which included amenability to formal verification. He also gave a gist about Scilla:

It has been designed to achieve both expressivity and tractability simultaneously while enabling formal reasoning about contract behavior.

The language comes with a suite of static analyzers which checks for potential bugs and issues in the contract.

Scilla handles different operational components such as computation and communication (with other contracts) clearly, eliminating complex interleaving.

The language comes equipped with a suite of standard libraries that safely performs arithmetic operations without using external libraries such as OpenZeppelin.

Zilliqa recently formed an affiliation with WPP company Mindshare, Mediamath, Rubicon, Integral Ad Science, and Underscore CLT for Project Proton. The alliance successfully ran its first live campaign enabled by Zilliqa smart contracts for PepsiCo. The trial delivered “up to 28% increased efficiency in terms of costs for viewable impressions, in running the campaign through smart contracts, versus one without.”

Organizations, such as HG Exchange, are increasingly utilizing Zilliqa’s platform. Digital entertainment platform Bolt will be leveraging Zilliqa’s smart contract capabilities to streamline the content platform, video analytics, and payment engine, Kumar said.