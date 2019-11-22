Singapore financial regulator subject to approving crypto derivatives trading

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is reviewing the potential for the allowing of crypto derivatives trading.

Consultation papers have been published and is under review with a deadline set on 20 December.

The financial regulator in Singapore recently published a consultation paper, in which it sought to approve “payment token derivatives” for listing and trading on “approved exchanges” based in the country, under the provisions of its Securities and Futures Act (SFA).

At present, the city-state has so far approved exchange platforms; Asia Pacific Exchange, ICE Futures Singapore, Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading, and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

In terms of the consultation paper, which the Monetary Authority of Singapore, claims to have been put together due to increasing demand from institutional investors who would like to make their entry into the crypto space, seeks to change all of that.

For the time being, the consultation paper will remain under review, with December 20 set as the deadline for submissions of any feedback from interested parties.