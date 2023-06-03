- Shiba Inu price is testing the 50-day MA days after large wallets acquired up to 100 billion tokens.
- This Moving Average has capped the meme coin, preventing SHIB from moving higher.
- Bulls must flip this hurdle into support to avoid a push back to previous days’ lows.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has favored the bulls for a week now, extending its gains for the second consecutive session. This comes as sentiment across the crypto market continues to improve, initiated by the crypto king, Bitcoin (BTC).
Shiba Inu whales acquire a whopping 100 billion SHIB tokens in a few days
Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales have acquired nearly 100 billion SHIB tokens, with data from IntoTheBlock showing that the wallet addresses of major SHIB holders did so in less than five days. Further,
According to data from IntoTheBlock, the wallet addresses of major SHIB holders, commonly known as whales, have accumulated about 100 billion SHIB tokens in only five days. However, around 60% of these tokens are held in dead wallet addresses, meaning the coins are slated for token burning. Based on the latest data from Shibburn, almost 4 billion SHIB tokens have been burned in the last 24 hours.
Notably, the whales mentioned above make for about 41 addresses and hold between 0.1% and 1% supply of the total SHIB tokens. While a layman may associate this news with the latest 5% move in Shiba Inu price, the keen eye will know that it is not the market mover. This is because most of the whales represent exchange accounts, meaning various investors or holders could be selling their SHIB tokens to the exchange. This would cause an accumulation of the tokens in whale addresses. On the other hand, it could also be interpreted as SHIB investors having a negative perspective of the coin.
SHIB must flip the 50-MA or else…
The outlook of the H4 chart of SHIB/USD shows that the Meme-coin has been following a descending channel since April 18. The upper band of descending channel is acting as resistance right now. The 0.00000874 level is a crucial resistance, also the previous day's high.
Currently, the Shiba Inu price is testing its immediate resistance at $0.00000861, the same level where the 50-period Moving Average stands. Failure to break above this level or flip it into support could see SHIB extend the downfall towards the first level of support at 0.00000831, just above the channel's midline. From here, the ensuing selling pressure could lead the prices toward the June 1 low level of around $0.00000831
In a dire case, Shiba Inu price could drop toward the lower trendline of descending channel, ending at around $0.00000759.
Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) faces downwards, indicating a declining momentum. Any candle closing below the 50-moving average line will increase the downward momentum.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
Conversely, Shiba Inu price breaking above the 50-MA could pave the way for more gains, starting with an escape from the downtrend. However, investors can only breath after a decisive 4-hour close above the $0.00000906 level.
