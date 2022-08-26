- Shiba Inu undergoes a big fade and is looking for support.
- SHIB price could drop another leg lower – potentially of around 10%.
- The risk is that SHIB price tanks to below $0.00001000, losing 28% of its value.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has undergone a big fade since Thursday evening after it got rejected against the monthly R2 at around $0.00001500. Since then, price action has been paring back incurred gains. It is now set to drop another leg lower as the monthly R1 resistance level looks like it will fail to provide support at the current price level. In a best case scenario, the pivotal level at $0.00001209 holds; in the worst case a dire price collapse of 28% unfolds.
SHIB price could implode if bulls are not willing to help out
Shiba Inu price is not painting a rosy picture this morning as it erases almost all the built up gains from Thursday. The risk now is that price action will tank another leg lower towards $0.00001209, since the monthly R1 pivot does not hold great historical relevance and has been chopped up quite often these past few days. Another leg lower would mean price hits roughly $0.00001209, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) coming in to lend a hand.
SHIB price could also be facing a worst-case scenario if price action slices through the previously mentioned $0.00001209 level should bulls not be there or offer enough appetite to buy at that level. That would mean a big systemic risk as SHIB price then enters a region with a lot of downside potential and few intermediary elements to slow down the fall. Shiba Inu price could easily fall below $0.00001000 and hit $0.00000965, just below the monthly S1, which would mean a loss of 28% from where SHIB price is currently trading.
SHIB/USD Daily chart
The monthly R1 resistance will probably not provide support, but the pivotal level at $0.00001209 probably could – especially given the 55-day SMA holds some relevance and could push price action back north. An alternative bullish scenario could be that price rebounds from the MA, with a break above $0.00001500 first up, before SHIB price hits $0.00001708 and prints 27% of gains in the process.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price shows an interesting setup that forecasts a shift in trend favoring the bulls. The recent development in Ripple shows that an explosive move awaits, especially if certain conditions are met.
Solana price likely to trigger 15% rise as stability returns after SOL bears’ rampage
Solana price shows that it is in a consolidation phase after the recent drop. This tightening could evolve into an explosive move to the upside. Investors can wait for a confirmation of the breakout and ride the wave.
Chainlink price hovers just above a historical barrier, but technicals suggest one more low could occur
Chainlink price has lost 25% of its market value since rallying 67% this summer. LINK price consolidated under relatively sparse volume, hinting that bulls want a better deal.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.