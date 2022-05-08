- Shiba Inu price continues to display significant weakness below the $0.000020 value area.
- New 2022 lows targeted by bears.
- Some key support levels in SHIBA’s oscillators hint at some bullish relief.
Shiba Inu price action continues to fall lower and lower. A push towards new 2022 lows appears likely as buyers have thus far not generated any effective defense for SHIBA.
Shiba Inu price threatens new 2022 lows, but bullish signals may temporarily halt further downside moves
Shiba Inu price action, From an Ichimoku perspective, remains extremely bearish, with no support currently present on the daily chart. The only support zone is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.000019 – which is presently holding SHIBA up.
Unfortunately for Shiba Inu price bulls, below $0.000016, there is almost no volume traded within the Volume Profile until the $0.000010 level. This means that any time spent below $0.000016 could generate a flash crash down to $0.000010.
Despite the prolonged drop in Shiba Inu price, the daily Relative Strength Index remains in bull market conditions. SHIBA is currently testing the final oversold level in a bull market at 40. This is the first test of 40 since the prior test from late January to early February 2022.
A theoretical buying opportunity exists for Shiba Inu price on its $0.000002 3/-box reversal Point and Figure chart. The theoretical long setup I a buy stop order at $0.000030, a stop loss @ 0.000024, and a profit target at $0.000048.
SHIBA/USDT $0.000002/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The long setup represents a 3 to 1 reward for the risk. A two to three-box trailing stop would help protect any profit made post entry. The trade setup is based on a Point and Figure pattern known as a bear trap. Shiba Inu price could fall as low as $0.000016, and the trade setup would remain valid. However, any drop to $0.000014 would invalidate the theoretical long setup.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
