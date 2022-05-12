- Shiba Inu price action continues to crash.
- The probability of a bounce is increasingly likely.
- Downside risks are becoming less damaging.
Shiba Inu price is currently down over 44% from the weekly open, a percentage loss experienced by nearly every cryptocurrency market. From its all-time high, it remains down nearly 90%. However, further downside pressure is likely to decrease.
Shiba Inu price eyes a return to test $0.000027
Shiba Inu price has fallen back to the top of the range that initiated the spectacular 800% price space between early October 2021 and early November 2021. Volume participation this week has also risen to levels not seen since last Fall.
From an Ichimoku perspective, Shiba Inu price is oddly neutral. On the weekly Ichimoku chart, SHIBA is one of the few major altcoins that has not generated an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout – SHIBA would need to close below all-time lows to trigger that setup.
A Kumo Twist on the weekly chart occurs between today and next Wednesday (May 18, 2022). Kumo Twists occur when Senkou Span A crosses Senkou Span B (the Ichimoku Cloud changes color from red to green or green to red). If an instrument is trending strongly into the period of a Kumo Twist, then it has a high probability of forming a swing high or low. Therefore, the Kumo Twist warns of a likely swing low appearing for Shiba Inu price.
SHIBA/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
If the Kumo Twist does generate a new swing low, then the retracement for Shiba Inu price may be substantial. This means a return to the 50% Fibonacci retracement and weekly Kijun-Sen at $0.000027 is highly likely.
While downside risks exist, they are probably limited in scope and size compared to any upside potential. $0.000006 is the likely extreme low that SHIBA would hit on any bearish continuation move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where XRP price could bottom and how to reenter the market
XRP price shows an interesting outlook as it crashes below multiple support levels on a weekly time frame. This bearish outlook is inescapable as the LUNA-UST kingdom collapses. The domino effect is not just felt by BTC but also by the entire ecosystem.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), which collapsed to $0.29 on May 11, 2022.
MATIC price threatens a 45% crash; this is what traders can do
MATIC price is in a tough spot like many altcoins after the recent collapse of LUNA-UST. The ripple effect of this breakdown is being felt in the crypto space across every single token, including Bitcoin.
Why Ethereum price drop to $1,500 could trigger $300 million in liquidations
Ethereum price gained bearish momentum after the price dropped below $2,000. The crypto market is hit by a bloodbath that has triggered a massive decline in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.