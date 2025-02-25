- Shiba Inu price hovers around $0.000013 on Tuesday after dropping nearly 12% the previous day.
- Supply Distribution data shows that whale wallets have decreased SHIB holdings in the last ten days.
- The technical outlook suggests a further correction targeting the $0.000010 level.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is hovering around $0.000013 on Tuesday after dropping nearly 12% the previous day. Supply Distribution data shows that whale wallets have decreased SHIB holdings in the last ten days, while its technical outlook suggests a deeper correction targeting the $0.000010 level.
Whale wallets lower SHIB holdings
Santiment Supply Distribution data showed that whale wallets decreased SHIB holdings by 61.5 billion in the last ten days. The metric reflected that whales holding SHIB tokens between 100,000 and 1 million dropped from 139.16 billion on February 16 to 137.64 billion on Tuesday.
During the same period, wallets holding 1 million to 10 million and 10 million to 100 million also decreased from 2.07 trillion to 2.03 trillion and 9.41 trillion to 9.39 trillion, respectively. This development shows that the whales are unloading their bags and increasing the selling pressure, adding a bearish outlook for Shiba Inu.
SHIB Supply Distribution Chart. Source: Santiment
Shiba bears target $0.000010 mark
Shiba Inu price broke and closed below its ascending trend (drawn from connecting multiple lows since August 5) on January 24 and declined nearly 25% in a month. On Monday, at the start of this week, it declined by 11.77%. When writing on Tuesday, it hovers around $0.000013 level.
If SHIB continues its pullback, it could extend its decline to test the August 5 low of $0.000010.
The daily chart's Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads 32, indicating strong bearish momentum still out of oversold levels.
SHIB/USDT daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
