- Shiba Inu price slides closer to retest inclined trend line and the $0.0000118 support level.
- A breakdown of this confluence could trigger a 25% crash to $0.0000093.
- While the short-term outlook is bearish, the downswing could be followed by a 95% rebound to $0.0000179.
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. Investors need to be careful, however, as in its current position SHIB could go either way.
Shiba Inu price lacks volatility
Shiba Inu price looks too boring to trade on a lower time frame as it seems to hover mindlessly above the $0.0000118 support level. This has been the case for a little over a month now, in which it has created a string of marginally inclining higher lows.
A support trend line can be drawn using these swing lows and coincides closely with the $0.0000118 support level, creating a confluence. As SHIB edges close to retesting this barrier, it could also provide an opportunity to short, especially if it breaks below.
In such a case, investors can expect Shiba Inu price to trigger a 27% decline to $0.0000093, which is the start of an area of imbalance, aka Fair Value Gap ((FVG), that extends down to $0.0000083.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
Enter: SHIB and the long game
While the short-term outlook is bearish no doubt, with meme coins such as SHIB investors need to play the long game. Thus, after Shiba Inu price revisits the FVG, extending from $0.0000083 to $0.0000093, traders’ thoughts may turn to the equal highs formed at $0.0000179
From a market makers’ perspective, the buy-stop liquidity resting above the equal highs at $0.0000179 presents a tantalizing next objective. As such, the FVG could provide the perfect buy zone for traders looking to enter the market and speculate on the next bullish move.
If SHIB retests $0.0000179, it will constitute a 95% gain and is likely where the upside could be capped for the dog-themed crypto.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $0.0000087 without a quick recovery will threaten this long-term play. However, a breakdown of the $0.0000083 would invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a crash to $0.0000074.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can ApeCoin price squeeze to $6 after an explosive start?
ApeCoin price has been on a massive uptrend while some altcoins are struggling to break higher. The recent run-up in APE comes after its breakout from a bullish setup. This run-up could extend a little higher so it can fill the imbalance to the upside.
Crypto.com price attempts a 20% rally without hunting sell-stops
Crypto.com price has been on a bullish trend between September 7 and 10 as Bitcoin price exploded due to bullish resurgence. However, as bulls exhaust, BTC is slowing down, and altcoins, including CRO, are also taking a minor hit.
Saved from capitulation, is Ethereum headed to $2,000 or $1,429?
Ethereum’s struggle to breach the $2,000 mark that started back in May this year has failed time and again. The biggest reason is the persisting investor fear thatis keeping the crypto market subdued. The altcoin king has been facing bearish woes for about three weeks.
LUNA surges by 229% as Terra continues to build on its promise of sustainable development
Terra announced that the company had completely revamped its website during the wee hours of September 13. Despite a staggering 229% rise this week, LUNA is correcting 30%+ on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.