Shiba Inu in extreme oversold territory, hints at relief rally to $0.000078

Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Sandbox price to rebound strongly as SAND bulls prepare for 30% upswing
Sandbox price may have set a local bottom on January 10 as a key technical indicator suggests that SAND is ready for a bullish reversal. If SAND slices above $5.90, an additional 51% upswing will be on the radar.
Andre Cronje teases new decentralized exchanges on Fantom
Andre Cronje, the architect behind decentralized finance giant Yearn, has revealed new features for his upcoming new project on Fantom. In early January, he stated that he will be deploying a new experiment, including a new token on the Fantom blockchain.
Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL arrives at an inflection point
Solana price has seen a considerable drop over the last week as the crypto markets continue to bleed. While this descent might seem bearish, it has allowed SOL to reach an inflection point, allowing it a chance to make a comeback.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.