Latest Crypto News & Analysis
XRP price to liquidate short traders with incoming breakout to $1.50
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple can breakout.
Cardano's layer 2 solution Hydra is imminent as ADA on-chain activity explodes
Cardano's native token ADA's utility is likely to increase with a spike in daily active wallet users and transactions in the network. Charles Hoskinson stresses the importance of "Hydra," Cardano's layer-2 solution.
US Senator says Bitcoin is a decentralized digital gold while analysts expect a $100K BTC
US Senator Cynthia Lummis told CNBC in an interview that she believes Bitcoin is the only decentralized commodity; the remaining cryptocurrencies behave like securities.
SafeMoon price takes a break before doubling again
SafeMoon price has seen tremendous run-up over the past two weeks as dog-theme coins continue to rally. SafeMoon price, albeit not a memecoin, has shown strength after months of a downtrend and hints at continuing this ascent.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.