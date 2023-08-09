Share:

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a letter to appeal regarding “Programmatic” offers and sales to XRP buyers.

The filing comes days after Judge Torres issued the summary judgment stating the public sale of XRP prevents it from obtaining the label of being a “security”.

Judge Torres, earlier in the day, also issued a Pretrial Scheduling Order for the second calendar quarter of 2024.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been relentless in its approach against Ripple over the past three years. The payments processor found some relief last month after obtaining a partial win from the presiding Judge Torres, while the SEC attempts to appeal the ruling.

SEC goes after Ripple again!

The SEC filed a letter outlining the basis of a Motion for Leave to File an Interlocutory Appeal on Wednesday. Put simply, the regulatory body will be pursuing to appeal the judgment of Judge Torres from July 14, where she ruled that XRP is not a security in the case of a public sale.

Ripple won the round partially, as only the sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms were eligible for XRP to claim the status of not being a security. Institutional investors and over-the-counter sales still resulted in the Ripple token being labeled a security.

In its filing, the SEC stated,

“The rulings resulted in dismissal of claims involving more than half of Ripple’s XRP offers and sales and entirely disposed of the Section 5 primary liability claims against the Individual Defendants. All were based on undisputed facts. The rulings therefore involve controlling questions of law as to this case. (sic)”

Going forward, if the ruling was to be flipped, Ripple would lose its partial win too, which would most certainly undo the gains it achieved over the past month and lead to a major crash in XRP price.

Earlier in the day, Judge Torres also issued a Pretrial Scheduling Order that stated that “the Court will seek to schedule a jury trial for the second calendar quarter of 2024”. This would place the next trial at least eight months from now.

SEC vs Ripple Pretrial Scheduling Order

