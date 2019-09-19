- ICOBox sold digital tokens worth $14 million to US investors without registering.
- ICOBox also served many crypto projects that collected over $650 million via ICOs.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against ICOBox, a provider of ICO marketing services. Nikolay Evdokimov, the founder of ICOBox, has allegedly conducted an illegal $14 million securities offering of digital tokens. ICOBox violated US securities laws by selling digital tokens to US investors without registering the initial coin offering (ICO).
ICOBox has reportedly served many crypto projects, that collected more than $650 million via initial token offerings. Some of the ICOs are still running, including names such as INS, Universa, Play2Live, Crypterium, Celsius, Storiqa, Tokenstars, and CrowdGenie. Michele Wein Layne, Regional Director of the Los Angeles Regional Office, said:
“By ignoring the registration requirements of the federal securities laws, ICOBox and Evdokimov exposed investors to investments, which are now virtually worthless, without providing information that is critical to making informed investment decisions.”
As explained in the order, the SEC determined that ICOBox amounted to selling securities without filing a registration or qualifying for a registration exemption. As per SEC, the offering was in disagreement with the securities laws as the vehicle being offered could be deemed as securities, and thus the principles should have registered with the SEC as broker-dealers
Currently, the regulatory status of crypto offerings is not precise. However, the SEC said that that securities law might apply to some virtual tokens owing to their specific characteristics. Securities registration, disclosure and other requirements apply in those cases. The SEC has put the offerings of many companies to hold after issuing warnings. It has also frozen the assets of several cryptocurrency firms, halted ICOs and suspended trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,800, vulnerable to new losses
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to recover above $9,800 after a bloody crash towards $9.600 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $9,860, down 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD stays above $200.00, bulls don't give up
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.4 billion hit $217.60 on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated to $207.50 by the time of writing, the overall sentiments remain bullish as the coin stays above a critical $200.00.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats back within the short-term channel
Litecoin has retraced from Wednesday's high of $79.15 to trade at $74.37 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and decreased by 4.5% since the beginning of the day.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoim settles at new lows, altcoins deep in red
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red today as Bitcoin and major altcoins - with some notable exceptions - are falling down rapidly. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $263 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.