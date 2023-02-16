The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against Terraform Labs and its founder Do Kwon for allegedly "orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud."
In a Feb. 16 statement, the SEC said Kwon and Terraform offered and sold an "inter-connected suite of crypto asset securities, many in unregistered transactions." It pointed to its now collapsed algorithmic stablecoin, TerraClassicUSD (USTC) and its connected cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic (LUNC).
The SEC also took issue with mAssets, crypto derivatives that mirror the stock price of publicly listed companies and Terraform's issuance of Mirror (MIR) — a governance token for the Mirror protocol which lists mAssets.
In a statement, SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, alleged Kwon and Terraform "failed to provide the public with full, fair, and truthful disclosure" particularly for USTC and LUNC — formerly named Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST), and added:
"We also allege that they committed fraud by repeating false and misleading statements to build trust before causing devastating losses for investors.
The SEC filed its complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York with charges relating to violations of the registration and anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.
Gensler commended the SEC's staff on their investigation and alleged: "The defendants attempted to prevent us from obtaining important information about their business."
"This case demonstrates the lengths to which some crypto firms will go to avoid complying with the securities laws," he added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price could run up to $41,000 over the next month if it follows this pattern
Bitcoin price rose by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours to bring the trading price to $24,460. While many assume this is all the fuel the king coin has in its bullish tank, BTC is actually suggesting a different possibility.
And just like that…LINK bullish triangle reactivates again with 30% rally underway in Chainlink
Chainlink (LINK) price is trading once again in a bullish pattern that earlier broke down after a false break and very harsh rejection from bears. In early February LINK price action tanked lower as bulls were afraid of getting trapped in a trade heading nowhere.
Market demand pushes trading volumes on DEX level finance to over $1b
Trading volumes on BNB Chain-based decentralized finance exchange Level Finance have crossed over $1 billion in a little over two months since its December launch – suggesting high interest from users for such products.
Bitcoin price makes a comeback, hits six-month high of $25,000
Bitcoin price at the time of writing broke a six-month-long barrier as the king rallied to trade at $25,218. The psychological support level has been eyed for a very long time by investors because the last time BTC was around this price was back in August 2022, crashing by 40% following crypto market contagion.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.