- The US SEC has dropped its investigation into DeFi protocol Uniswap.
- The investigation, which began in April, claimed that Uniswap might be functioning as an unregistered broker.
- Uniswap Labs CEO Hayden Adams stated that he looks forward to working with the SEC to establish DeFi rules.
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially concluded its multi-year investigation into Uniswap Labs without taking any enforcement action. This adds to the fast growing list of resolved legal cases between the regulator and crypto companies since Donald Trump became president.
SEC drops investigation against Uniswap as crypto community marks another win
The SEC has dismissed its probe into DeFi protocol Uniswap, marking yet another victory for crypto companies as the agency scales down its crypto crackdown.
The investigation was closed with no charges or penalty against Uniswap Labs.
The SEC issued a Wells notice to Uniswap Labs in April 2024. The agency argued that the protocol engaged in unregistered broker or clearing activities and alleged that the protocol's UNI token was issued as an unregistered security.
A Wells notice is a formal notification that the SEC intends to pursue enforcement action against an individual or company after completing an investigation.
“The SEC (under the previous admin) tried to claim that Uniswap Labs operated an unregistered broker, exchange and clearing agency and issued an unregistered security. Those claims have now been dropped,” said Uniswap Labs CEO Hayden Adams in an X post on Monday.
Adams claimed that the SEC pursued the investigation as part of an "arbitrary enforcement" without providing clear regulations.
Hayden hopes to work with the new SEC leadership and Congress to ensure a balanced regulatory framework for DeFi and to establish proper rules.
The latest trend of closing enforcement actions against crypto companies showcase the new Trump administration's determination to offer a deregulated environment for the crypto industry. The crypto industry was a big backer of the Republican president’s campaign.
Last week, the SEC agreed to drop its lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase, while NFT marketplace OpenSea reported that the agency ended its investigation following a Wells notice it received last year.
Similarly, on Monday, Robinhood announced that the SEC had closed its investigation into its crypto trading platform without taking any enforcement action.
UNI is up slightly in the past few hours following the announcement, trading at a 1% gain at press time, while the wider crypto market experiences a bloodbath.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC is 20% down from its ATH, trading below $89,000
Bitcoin price hovers around $88,800 on Wednesday after reaching a low of $86,050 the previous day. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds supported BTC's price correction, recording the highest single-day outflow of $937.90 on Tuesday.
Maker shows resilience amid crypto market decline
Maker price is extending its gains, trading around $1,680 on Wednesday after rallying almost 12% despite the overall crypto market correction so far this week. On-chain metrics paint a bullish picture as MKR’s daily active addresses, revenue collection and trading volume rise.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP crash after major consolidation
Bitcoin price hovers around $88,500 on Wednesday after breaking out of its prolonged consolidation phase and reaching a low of $86,050 earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by nearly 11% and 12%, respectively.
Strategy stock dips as Bitcoin price crashes below $90K, sparking concerns of forced liquidation
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) witnessed an 11% stock decline on Tuesday, stirred by Bitcoin's market's plunge below $90,000 and fueling speculations of a forced liquidation for the company.
Bitcoin: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February, hovering around $98,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite this consolidation, US Bitcoin spot ETFs data recorded a total net outflow of $489.60 million until Thursday, hinting signs of weakness among institutional investors.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.