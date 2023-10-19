- SEC's Gary Gensler emphasized that the approval timeline for Bitcoin ETF proposals is not clock-driven but relies on Commission discussions.
- Gensler said that the SEC is evaluating around eight to ten of exchange product filings related to Bitcoin 'to be in a security.'
- Grayscale Investments' case to convert its Bitcoin trust (GBTC) into an ETF could set a precedent for future approvals on Friday.
In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler acknowledged that the SEC is evaluating multiple exchange product filings related to Bitcoin, the first time since the false spot Bitcoin approval reports shook the market. Previously, the SEC suggested that it would make official statements about its activities.
Gensler makes calculated Bitcoin 'in a security' statement
Gensler revealed that the Commission is evaluating around eight to ten of ETF filings related to Bitcoin 'to be in a security.' The calculated statement once again specifies that the SEC is clear on the non-security status of Bitcoin.
Gensler's remarks also reiterate the SEC's cautious approach. "We don't do things against a clock. It's really about the staff work and feeding things up to our five-member commission and we sometimes have discussions and negotiations even and compromises amongst the five of us," he said.
Gensler's statement also provides a timeline for the approval process, as he said that the SEC has traditionally taken ”between 12 and 24 months between a proposal and adoption.” The SEC chief underlined that sometimes it takes 15 to 19 months, a crucial reminder for those eagerly awaiting the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs.
"These Exchange Traded products need to register with the SEC, and they go through a filing somewhat similar to going public, like an IPO. And so it's really the work of our Division of Corporation Finance that gives feedback, or Division of Trading and Markets of course looks at the filings of the exchanges," Gensler added.
Gensler didn’t explicitly comment about the likelihood of an approval of the pending Bitcoin ETF applications. "I'm not gonna prejudge the staffs doing work on those multiple filings,” he said.
Grayscale's case could set precedent for other ETF approvals
Friday holds significant importance in the ongoing wait for approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), notes a recent report by Bloomberg.
Grayscale Investments LLC's case to convert its Bitcoin trust (GBTC) into an ETF could see a mandate from the DC court by tomorrow. This development follows the SEC's decision not to appeal the previous ruling by its October deadline.
Bloomberg analysts said that the resolution of Grayscale's legal battle with the SEC could provide insights into the ETF-approval process. Recently, Grayscale pointed out its readiness to launch the ETF while a green light from the SEC is anticipated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Render token price rally likely exhausted after a 50% two-month run for RNDR
Render (RNDR) token has been on a strong recovery rally for almost two months now, with a steady price action recording higher highs and higher lows. After a successful run north, the uptrend could now be exhausted if history is enough to go by.
Ethereum becomes derivatives market's new favorite as traders ditch Bitcoin
While Bitcoin may be the most widely known cryptocurrency, Ethereum is right at its tail. ETH has found preference among investors and traders over BTC, and the same is happening once again after the recent spot BTC ETF debacle.
Axie Infinity price braces for volatility with $63 million worth of AXS due to flood markets a cliff unlock
Axie Infinity (AXS) price has been trading within a range for the past couple of weeks, withstanding the worst of a market devoid of volatility. However, this could change soon, with the gaming token’s cliff unlock event around the corner.
XRP price likely to rally as investors grow their holdings, Ripple CTO challenges US SEC about Ethereum
XRP price could record bullish activity soon, coming on the back of positive activities among whales. Meanwhile, a Ripple executive has taken jabs at the US SEC after the agency came out to quell false reports of an approved Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.