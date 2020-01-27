Reports attributed the Cardano ecosystem’s developments to the launch of the Shelley testnet in December.

Cardano recently announced that it’s planning to undergo a hard fork in February, which will integrate the Ouroboros BFT consensus.

According to a report published by Santiment, Cardano was the busiest crypto project in 2019. The report was generated using Santiment tools Sanbase and San Data, which analyzed 1000+ crypto within the entire year. The project was listed as the busiest blockchain platform with regard to technical developments. This report attributed the Cardano ecosystem’s developments to the launch of the Shelley testnet in December.

Having gone live on December 13, the Testnet already has 500+ staking pools with expectations increasingly among crypto enthusiasts. Ethereum was a little behind with the report emphasizing the major effort that developers have put towards achieving the impending Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. The upgrade is expected to shift the platform from the energy-sapping Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake system, which is much more efficient.

A few weeks back, Flipside released a report in which Cardano was listed among the top 12 blockchain platforms of 2019. The platform has continued to increase developments in 2020 as well. It recently announced that it’s planning to undergo a hard fork in February. The hard fork will be integrating Ouroboros BFT consensus into the present Shelley testnet. This consensus will be the first P-O-S consensus that matches the security of Proof-of-Work consensus on the Cardano ecosystem. A successful fork can help Cardano get closer to its objective of a completely decentralized smart contract blockchain platform.



