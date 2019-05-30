Salesforce launches Hyperledger-based blockchain platform

The platform will provide tools to build smart contracts, app and networks for the companies.

Salesforce, a cloud software firm based in the United States, announced in a live stream that it has introduced its own blockchain platform, Salesforce Blockchain. The platform is based on the firm’s application builder Salesforce Lightning and open source blockchain technology by Hyperledger.

Salesforce Blockchain is a low-code blockchain platform that will provide tools to build smart contracts, app, and networks for the companies by which they can share verified data using distributed ledger technology (DLT). The platform will use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to automate several processes.

Few American institutions like market intelligence firm S&P Global, leading global provider of advanced analytics IQVIA, and Arizona State University have implemented Salesforce Blockchain platform in their processes. The platform will be available to the general public in 2020. Earlier, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent to Salesforce to detect spam emails using blockchain technology.

Hyperledger recently introduced a set of tools called Hyperledger Aries to improve the interoperability of different types of blockchain-based data. It enables an efficient exchange of blockchain data, supports peer-to-peer messaging and helps interactions between different blockchains and other distributed ledger technologies.