SafeMoon sees bulls loading up at $0.00000103 for a breakout attempt

SafeMoon price sees investors buying into price action as price hits $0.00000103.

A few moving averages are capping price action to the upside.

SafeMoon needs to break above the high from yesterday to keep the momentum going.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price is finally seeing some bullish uptick again as the painful downtrend is continuing with yet no end in sight. It even looks like any bullish action must be very powerful to finally deliver a bullish signal to the markets to attract more investors. If SafeMoon could break above the red descending trend line, expect buying volume demand to explode with a significant uptick in 2022.

SafeMoon could see a bullish breakout if it can hold momentum

SafeMoon price has bulls buying into its coins after hitting the low at $0.00000103. In the past, the level delivered a strong uptick that got cut short by the red descending trend line. As the squeeze to the downside continues, it will be essential to see how this bullish attempt will unfold and be proven strong enough to break the red descending trend line. In that last case, it would cause a massive blown-up demand as investors would rush in to be part of the rally.

First, SafeMoon bulls need to tackle the Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $0.00000128 and $0.00000135, which are the 5-day and the 10-day SMA’s. Indeed, the 10-day SMA has been along the topside of the candles each time, forming a cap. As SafeMoon price action is just inches away from this, a break above would confirm that this bullish uptick this time might be different from the previous failed attempts and could see investors rushing in, which would result in a breakout towards $0.00000160.

SAFEMOON/USD daily chart

The downside of this bullish signal could be that this is just another failed attempt from bulls to break out of the downtrend but will be forming a bull trap again with the 10-day SMA playing its role as a cap, keeping price action muted from any further upticks. In that case, investors would pull back their funds, and the price would quickly be squashed back to $0.00000103 as the squeeze would further play out towards a break with a target at $0.00000050.