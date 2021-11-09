- SafeMoon price is likely to bounce off the $0.00000377 support floor before kick-starting a 150% upswing.
- SafeMoon wallet continues to expand to different platforms, indicating a rising interest from retail.
- The project is also teasing the launch of version 2 with major implications on contract sizing, accessibility and speed.
SafeMoon price is having trouble breaching through crucial barriers as it undergoes correction after a massive upswing. This development is the buy opportunity that the bulls will need before the token decides to double again.
New wallet adoption and SafeMoon v2
The much-awaited SafeMoon wallet was released on October 28, with the beta 2 version made available on the Google Play store. This update for the Android devices comes three weeks after the iOS version was released on October 7.
On November 1, Safemoon reported that the wallet received roughly 500,000 downloads in just under 50 days, with more than 100,000 new holders in the last week. The official Twitter account stated that more additions to the wallet would be arriving soon.
Four days after this announcement, the team revealed that users could hold Shiba Inu, Chainlink and Aave in their wallet.
On a much different topic, the project noted that SafeMoon V2 would be launching soon. This update will bring three main changes to the network: Upgraded contract implementing a 1000:1 consolidation, increased quality, security and accessibility of SafeMoon and increased speed.
Other noteworthy updates include V2 consolidation on track with Unicrypt partnership and the Chrome plugin version of the wallet.
While these two updates bolster the fundamentals of SAFEMOON, the technicals are indicating a bullish future for the altcoin.
SafeMoon price to come full circle
SafeMoon price set up an all-time high at $0.00000966 on May 12 and dropped roughly 88.6% in the next four months or so. This correction was brutal and was analogous to the ones seen during a full-blown bear market.
However, things started gaining traction on September 28, and the SafeMoon price started reversing its downtrend. Since this point, SAFEMOON market value has grown by 461% as it set up a swing high at $0.00000615 on October 29. This massive rally was naturally met with a corrective phase, and SAFEMOON has dropped roughly 31% to where it currently trades.
While this downswing is natural, investors can expect SafeMoon price to stabilize between the $0.00000377 and $0.00000470 immediate support and resistance levels. A build-up of buying pressure in this region will eventually lead to a bullish breakout that shatters any and all resistance barriers to tag the $0.00000774 and $0.00000915 ceilings.
Clearing these two hurdles will open the path for a retest of the all-time high at $0.00000966. This run-up would constitute a 150% climb from the current position.
SAFEMOON/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking down for SafeMoon price in the short term, the mid-to-longer term outlook reveals a bullish future. For this optimistic scenario to bear fruit, SAFEMOON needs to hold above the $0.00000377 support floor. Failing to do so might push it down to the next barrier at $0.00000310.
A decisive daily close below this barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis for SafeMoon price and potentially trigger a 51% downswing to $0.00000151.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to the latest report by CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Litecoin price to provide buy opportunity before LTC shoots for $320
Litecoin price has been on a slow uptrend since September 29 but exploded on November 8. This volatile move has breached a crucial barrier and turned it to the bulls’ advantage, suggesting that an upswing is likely. A daily close below $189.75 ...
Mastercard to launch crypto payment cards across Asia-Pacific as adoption rises
Mastercard has inked partnerships with three entities that will allow the payment firm to launch crypto-backed payment cards in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers and merchants in the region would be able to obtain digital asset-linked Mastercard debit, credit and prepaid cards.
XLM price breakout imminent as Stellar’s technicals show strength
XLM price coiling for an explosive move higher. The three-week Ichimoku chart gives an apparent reason why XLM has had difficulty moving higher. A successful move above resistance could see XLM outperform nearly the entire altcoin market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.