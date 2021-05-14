- SafeMoon price reentered its range that extends from $0.00000356 to $0.00000890 after creating a swing high.
- The 50 four-hour SMA at $0.00000792 supported SAFEMOON’s recent upswing.
- A breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000623 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon price remained unaffected during the Tesla-induced crash on Wednesday and continued to trade sideways. At the time of writing, SAFEMOON seems to have dipped back into its range and takes a jab at heading higher.
SafeMoon price needs a stable foothold to skyrocket
SafeMoon price is moving in lockstep but stuck between $0.00000356 to $0.00000890. However, on May 11, it explored out of this zone and but failed to sustain this upswing. As a result, SAFEMOON quickly slid under $0.00000356 and is trading within this range.
The 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00000792 supported the falling prices. Over the last couple of hours, the altcoin has reacted nicely from the SMA mentioned above and surged nearly 11%, taking another jab at a bull rally.
As the majority of the cryptocurrency market rebounds, it is likely that SAFEMOON will also venture out from the upper range. A decisive four-hour candlestick close above $0.00000890 will signal the start of an uptrend. In such a case, Safemoon price might rally 36% to tag the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0000122.
However, investors need to note that this bullish thesis holds if SAFEMOON produces slices through the critical level mentioned above.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, the inability of the buyers to quickly push Safemoon price above $0.00000890 will result in sellers taking over the altcoin. In such a case, SAFEMOOON could retrace 22% to the first support barrier at $0.00000691.
If the sellers overwhelm the buyers here, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000623 will likely dampen the bearish momentum.
However, if this support floor is shattered, it will invalidate the upswing narrative and kick-start a 10% downtrend to $0.0000559.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
