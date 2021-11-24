SafeMoon bulls return to the scene, preparing a bullish breakout to $0.000004

- SafeMoon price is still stuck in a bearish triangle for over a month now.
- The altcoin has seens a bullish uptick in the RSI, revealing bulls back on the buy-side.
- Expect a breakout of the triangle, targeting $0.00000400 as the first profit target.
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price has been stuck in a downtrend for over a month now after peaking at $0.00000700. With the formation of a base at $0.00000271, buyers are now showing an interest in SafeMoon coins again. An uptick in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has provided further support for a rebound. Expect a bullish breakout when some tailwinds flare-up in cryptocurrencies, that could lift SafeMoon price towards $0.00000400.
SafeMoon price sees bulls building momentum for a breakout
SafeMoon price has been falling in a sequence of lower highs and lower lows for most of November. Bears got an unpleasant surprise, however, when Safemoon price hit the base level at $0.00000271, and bounced. Upside price action today has already witnessed two tests of the red descending trend line.
SafeMoon price could now start rising rapidly as a short squeeze sees bears closing their positions en masse and booking profits. This could temporarily increase demand for SafeMoon, leading to a bullish breakout above the red descending trend line that has been capping reactions during the November descent, which, in turn, could see even further buying in from bulls.
SAFEMOON/USD daily chart
Dreams of revisiting the $0.00000700 October high may be unrealistic in the short term (such a move would also result in a double top reversal pattern, which might then be followed by a retracement to the downside). Rather expect SafeMoon price to find an initial limit at $0.00000400 where the 30-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) will provide resistance. Should bulls be able to push through this level, however – possibly helped by some additional tailwinds – a rally could go as far as $$0.00000500..
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SEC v. Ripple case makes “good progress” to reach conclusion next year, says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO shares the payment giant's progress in the SEC vs. Ripple case. The firm is making strides with new partnerships, powering the national digital currency of the Republic of Palau.
Ethereum price to provide sell opportunity before ETH crashes 20%
Ethereum price looks ready for a minor upswing as it bounces off a crucial support area. This upswing is likely to propel ETH up to a recent swing high. If the asset fails to produce a higher high, investors can expect a retracement to ensue.
Solana price eyes 15% pullback as institutions slow down investment in SOL
Solana price is hovering above the 50% retracement level at $216, hinting at a move lower. A downswing is likely to knock SOL down to sweep the range low at $186. A daily close above $246 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
eToro to delist Tron, Cardano for US users by end of year citing regulatory concerns
eToro recently revealed that the social-trading platform will remove Cardano and Tron for customers in the United States by the end of the year, due to regulatory concerns. Users will still be able to withdraw their ADA and TRX holdings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.