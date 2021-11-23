SafeMoon price stabilizes and finds support at the $0.000030 level.

Daily Ichimoku support could buoy SafeMoon higher.

A 34% move could occur over a very short period.

SafeMoon price is currently down by more than 57% from the all-time high it made back on October 29th. Some hints of price stabilization against Senkou Span B could trigger intense buying pressure. If not, an extensive dive south is likely.

SafeMoon finds support at Senkou Span B, could spike 34% to test previous resistance

SafeMoon price is currently at a make or breakpoint. Senkou Span B is the most substantial level of support and resistance within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, and that is precisely where SafeMoon now finds itself. To maintain Senkou Span B as support, SafeMoon will need to spike higher over the next two days.

Senkou Span B is currently at $0.0000030. Tomorrow, November 24th, Senkou Span B shifts to $0.0000040. Because this is the first time SafeMoon price has tested Senkou Span B as support, there is an extremely high probability that it holds as support – but that means a massive 34% drive higher is necessary. Failure to do so could trigger disaster.

SafeMoon price is just one day from triggering an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout on the daily chart. The necessary conditions for SafeMoon price to enter into that bearish breakout pattern are present save one: the current daily close below the Cloud.

SafeMoon/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart

If by tomorrow’s trading day, SafeMoon price is not trading at or above $0.0000040, a 50% drop to the 2021 Volume Point Of Control at $0.0000015 is likely to occur.