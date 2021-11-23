- SafeMoon price stabilizes and finds support at the $0.000030 level.
- Daily Ichimoku support could buoy SafeMoon higher.
- A 34% move could occur over a very short period.
SafeMoon price is currently down by more than 57% from the all-time high it made back on October 29th. Some hints of price stabilization against Senkou Span B could trigger intense buying pressure. If not, an extensive dive south is likely.
SafeMoon finds support at Senkou Span B, could spike 34% to test previous resistance
SafeMoon price is currently at a make or breakpoint. Senkou Span B is the most substantial level of support and resistance within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, and that is precisely where SafeMoon now finds itself. To maintain Senkou Span B as support, SafeMoon will need to spike higher over the next two days.
Senkou Span B is currently at $0.0000030. Tomorrow, November 24th, Senkou Span B shifts to $0.0000040. Because this is the first time SafeMoon price has tested Senkou Span B as support, there is an extremely high probability that it holds as support – but that means a massive 34% drive higher is necessary. Failure to do so could trigger disaster.
SafeMoon price is just one day from triggering an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout on the daily chart. The necessary conditions for SafeMoon price to enter into that bearish breakout pattern are present save one: the current daily close below the Cloud.
SafeMoon/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
If by tomorrow’s trading day, SafeMoon price is not trading at or above $0.0000040, a 50% drop to the 2021 Volume Point Of Control at $0.0000015 is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
