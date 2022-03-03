- SafeMoon price is inside a bear flag pattern, warning that a continuation move south is very likely.
- Ichimoku price action structure is indecisive but leans more to the bear side than the bull.
- It is easier for SafeMoon to move up from its present position, but resistance may be too strong.
SafeMoon price is stuck inside the Ichimoku Cloud – the place where trading accounts go to die. The Cloud and the bear flag give both sides of the market opportunities. Directional bias is weighted more to the downside than the upside.
SafeMoon price presents a long and short opportunity on the 4-hour Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
SafeMoon price has a long opportunity present upon a successful 4-hour close above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The hypothetical long entry is a buy stop order at $0.00124, a stop loss at $0.00116, and a profit target at $0.00145. The trade setup represents a 3:1 reward for the risk setup.
Caution should be given on the long side of the market. If the long entry does trigger, then the top of the bear flag is not far away and may act as a strong resistance level.
On the short side of the market – and the most probable to play out – there is a theoretical short trade with a sell stop order at $0.00105, a stop loss at $0.00112, and a profit target at $0.000071. The short idea represents 3.3:1 rewards for the risk.
SFM/USDT 4-hour Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
The short entry benefits from confirming two bearish events; the first is the breakout below the bear flag. The second, and most important, is the confirmation of an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout. The last time SafeMoon price completed an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout was on February 18, 2022 – the move that preceded a 35% wipe in SafeMoon price value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Sentiment turns as the U.S. looks to regulate cryptos
Cryptocurrencies are facing some headwinds – whilst they have enjoyed more inflows of late as both Ukrainian and Russian inhabitants reverted to cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment to avoid sanctions – there are signs this loophole will soon be closed.
Axie Infinity weakens, AXS at risk of returning to $45
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next.
Bitcoin whales are back, wanting to push BTC price higher
Bitcoin price awaits trigger, as it hovers between $43,000 and $45,000. Whale transactions on the network exceeding $1 million hit a peak over the past three days, fueling a bullish outlook among investors.
Polygon investors weigh the risk of U.S. regulations on MATIC price
Polygon (MATIC) price action is under scrutiny by the US Federal Reserve and the White House after comments that the US is looking into greater regulation for cryptocurrencies.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.