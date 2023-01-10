The country's central bank will begin studying two possible cross-border CBDC settlement models this quarter.
Russia’s central bank is reportedly set to begin developing a cross-border settlement system using its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) amid ongoing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The plans to move forward with Russia’s digital ruble are expected to come in the first quarter of 2023 and will see Russia's central bank study two possible cross-border settlement models, according to a Jan. 9 report from local media outlet Kommersant.
The first proposed model sees various countries entering into separate bilateral agreements with Russia to integrate their CBDC systems.
Each agreement would be made to ensure the conversion and transfer of assets between the countries are in accordance with the rules of the agreements.
The second, more complicated model proposes a single hub-like platform for Russia to interact with other countries, sharing common protocols and standards to facilitate payments between the connected countries.
Roman Prokhorov, the head of the board of the Financial Innovations Association (AFI) opined that the first model was more simple to implement but less promising for bilateral interactions between countries.
The other option was more “advanced” and he considered an initial two-way system may be implemented with China as the most likely partner for its “technological and political readiness.”
Earlier reports in Sep. 2022 claimed Russia was planning to use its digital ruble for settlements with China by sometime in 2023.
Still, others believe Russia’s CBDC play won't be hamstrung by technology, but rather by politics.
Vice President of the Association of Banks of Russia, Alexey Voylukov, said introducing a digital ruble won’t change or improve Russia’s global political situation and trials for the CBDC platform can only be undertaken with Russian government-friendly countries who are technologically ready.
Previously, the Bank of Russia said it was looking to roll out its digital ruble by 2024, with all banks and credit institutions connected to the CBDC’s platform.
Russia has faced mounting financial and trade sanctions since its escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war when it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late-February 2022.
It’s since tried to enact policies, or pondered ways to skirt the sanctions such as the central bank considering the use of cryptocurrencies in the country “only to support foreign trade.”
The Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance came to an agreement in Sep. 2022 on a rule allowing Russians to send cross-border payments using crypto.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC has officially doubled since the summer
Litecoin price is up 100% since the summertime lows. LTC price confirms the bullish bias set forth by FXStreet analysts throughout the weeks. While a rally toward $100 seems imminent, this thesis identifies possible areas of resistance to stifle the LTC bulls.
BlockFi is set to file its assets and liabilities for bankruptcy on January 11
BlockFi filings will disclose all the payments it has made to insiders and other parties prior to the bankruptcy filing. BlockFi management also confirmed that no member of its team had withdrawn any cryptocurrency from its lending platform since October.
CFTC joins Justice Department to file a lawsuit against Solana DEX Mango Market exploiter
Solana price began 2023 by kicking off a rally that raised the value of the cryptocurrency from $9.63 to $16.48 at the time of writing. Registering an almost 70% increase in price, SOL is inching close to the $20 mark.
Three reasons why all eyes are on the Cardano price this week
Cardano price is the center of the crypto market's attention during the second trading week of the new year. On January 9, the smart-contract token surged by 40% since its opening at $0.248 on 2023's opening bell.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.