Russia lawmakers’ representative issues clarity on Bitcoin holding and mining
- Bitcoin holding is allowed in Russia but mining is an offense.
- Bitcoin can only be bought at foreign points of sales and under foreign law.
A representative of the state Duma (parliament) is reported to have issued some clarity on cryptocurrencies. The Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets was speaking in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum where he read out the fines for cryptocurrency miners.
“…actions with cryptocurrency, unconditional due to Russian legislation, will be considered illegitimate. This means that mining, organizing production, circulation, creating exchange points for these tools will be prohibited.”
Fines will be imposed for such actions. The proposal only applies only to blockchains that are open, for example, Bitcoin and Ethereum and excludes any state-backed Crypto-Ruble. The Russian government has been considering this ban for several years.
Aksakov confirmed that Russians can hold still hold Bitcoin. However, the Bitcoin will have to be under foreign law and at foreign points of sale and exchange. All points of sales in Russia would be illegal while mining is forbidden.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.