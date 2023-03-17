Robert Kiyosaki advocates buying Bitcoin while YouTubers are hit with $1 billion lawsuit by FTX investors

- Robert Kiyosaki recently advised market participants to buy Gold, Silver and Bitcoin.
- A group of FTX investors recently slapped YouTubers with a $1 billion lawsuit for promoting the now-defunct exchange.
- FTX investors alleged that internet influencers pushed unregistered securities on viewers and are seeking damages in a class action lawsuit.
Robert Kiyosaki, crypto influencer and the author of the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad recently advised traders to buy Gold, Silver and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki’s tweet comes at a time when YouTubers and crypto influencers have been hit by a class action lawsuit for promoting unregistered securities.
Also read: Will Cardano network activity by ADA whales fuel a price rally in the Ethereum-killer?
Robert Kiyosaki advocates purchase of Gold, Silver and Bitcoin
Robert Kiyosaki, one of America’s leading influencers, commented on the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author recommended that market participants buy Gold, Silver and Bitcoin amidst the ongoing uncertainty.
SILICON Valley Bank -SILVERGATE Bank-SIGNATURE Bank. They went WOKE and went BROKE. Crash and Crisis just starting. Pensions, IRAs, 401ks went WOKE going broke. Buy more G,S, BC. TAKE CARE.— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 15, 2023
Kiyosaki’s advocacy for Bitcoin comes at a time when YouTubers and crypto influencers are facing flak for their promotion of defunct-exchange FTX’s unregistered securities. FTX’s investors recently grouped together to file a class action lawsuit against BitBoy crypto creator Ben Armstrong and Graham Stephen alongside other individuals and talent management firm Creators Agency.
Class action lawsuit filed by FTX investors
The lawsuit seeks over $1 billion in damages and accuses the creators of promoting the sale of unregistered securities. FTX exchange is now defunct after its collapse in November 2022, while investors are left scrambling to recover their funds from the platform.
Armstrong argued that he never received payment from FTX exchange and plans on countersuing. The creator of BitBoy says that the allegations against him are 100% false and it will be extremely easy to provide evidence of the same.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Cardano network activity by ADA whales fuel a price rally in the Ethereum-killer?
Cardano hit an important milestone in its developmental journey going full peer-to-peer with node 1.35.6. Developers called all Staking Pool Operators (SPOs) to get on the testnet and test the speed and efficiency of the Ethereum-killer blockchain network.
Arbitrum launches self-executing DAO governance model that aims for increased decentralization
Arbitrum, the Ethereum layer two (L2) scaling solution, launched a native governance token dubbed ARB on March 16 alongside a self-executing decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance model.
SEC’s Gary Gensler wants Proof-of-Stake Ethereum to be regulated as a security, will traders turn to ETHW?
US Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently reiterated that Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies like Ethereum may be securities. These statements from regulators have fueled an uncertainty among crypto market participants.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price (AXS) is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.