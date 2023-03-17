Will Cardano network activity by ADA whales fuel a price rally in the Ethereum-killer?

- Cardano transactions exceeding $100,000 on the ADA network are on the rise, signaling a spike in interest from whales and institutional investors.
- Cardano developers announced that the Ethereum-killer network is going full peer-to-peer, boosting decentralization.
- ADA price yielded nearly 8% gains for holders over the past week, with rising whale activity on the blockchain network.
Cardano hit an important milestone in its developmental journey going full peer-to-peer with node 1.35.6. Developers called all Staking Pool Operators (SPOs) to get on the testnet and test the speed and efficiency of the Ethereum-killer blockchain network.
ADA’s rising popularity among institutional investors and large wallet holders could emerge as one of the drivers of the altcoin’s price rally.
SEC's Gary Gensler wants Proof-of-Stake Ethereum to be regulated as a security, will traders turn to ETHW?
Cardano network sees spike in whale activity
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock, the volume of large Cardano transactions exceeding $100,000 is on the rise. The trend indicates that institutional investors and Cardano whales are increasing their engagement with the Ethereum-killer token.
Cardano network’s large volume transactions
While a spike in whale activity is typically considered indicative of a correction in the asset’s price, large volume transactions on ADA network are accompanied by a steady increase in the asset’s price. Over the past week, ADA yielded nearly 8% gains for holders.
Cardano hits key developmental milestone
Cardano developers at Input Output Global (IOG) announced a boost in the Ethereum-killer’s decentralization with node 1.35.6. A recent tweet by developers called all Cardano Staking Pool Operators (SPOs) to get on the testnet and test the speed and efficiency of the new developmental update.
Dynamic #P2P networking is an important evolution for #Cardano and a further boost to the network's performance, resilience and decentralization. And it's rolling out from today...— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) March 16, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/Mxz0F9qCqS pic.twitter.com/gQF5LhhTan
Going full peer-to-peer boosts the decentralization of the Cardano blockchain and increases the network’s resilience.
Interestingly, a key growth metric supports the bullish thesis for Cardano. Total Value Locked (TVL) in Cardano climbed 20% per month Year To Date (YTD). The growing TVL doesn’t factor in projects that are lined up for launch on the ADA network.
YTD, Cardano TVL grew 20% per month to 358m ADA. If this trend continues, it hits 1bn ADA in a year, which is $3bn if ADA goes back to all-time high. This doesn’t factor in yet to launch @axotrade, @GeniusyieldO, @TeddySwap, @yamfore, @SpectrumLabs_, new @liqwidfinance assets etc— ADA whale (@cardano_whale) March 16, 2023
The latest developments in the Cardano ecosystem, including boost in decentralization and rise in interest from institutions is bullish for ADA’s growth.
