Ripple’s XRP to join Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash on BitPay

- XRP to make a grand entrance to BitPay alongside BTC. ETH and BCH.
- BitPay partners with Xpring to make it easier for developers to add crypto as a means of payment.
BitPay, a leading cryptocurrency payments platform with presence all over the world says that its merchants will soon start to receive Ripple’s XRP as payment for goods and services. The support of XRP brings the total number of cryptocurrency support by BitPay to four. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash are already used by customers to pay at thousands of merchant shops across the world.
The news of the partnership had the members of the XRPArmy beaming in joy. They claim that XRP support on BitPay was long overdue to Bitcoin’s slow transaction speed.
Consequently, the investment arm of Ripple, Xpring has announced plans to develop a software kit that will enable the integration of crypto payments in various apps. For this reason, BitPay has decided to be part of the Xpring SDK platform to make it simple for app developers to accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.
Read also: Ripple market update: XRP/USD lags the impending symmetrical triangle breakout
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD still struggles to get past $8,500
BTC/USD continues to trend horizontally and struggles to break past the $8,500-level. The confluence detector shows us that the resistance level at $8,475 prevents any further upward movement.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD lags the impending symmetrical triangle breakout
Ripple’s upward movement continues to hit snags even though the market is generally trending north. The looming triangle breakout is likely to elevate Ripple's price to highs between $0.26 and $0.2650.
ETH/USD moving within bearish flag subject to potential breach
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.90% the session on Wednesday. ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily. There is much supply heading into the pychological $200 area, capping the bulls.
BCH/USD could retest $200 support on reacting to the rising triangle
Bitcoin Cash bulls have been fighting almost a week now to come out of the ‘pit’ they were pushed into during last week’s declines. October has been predicted to be a good month for cryptocurrencies as they find their balance and look forward to new levels ...
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.