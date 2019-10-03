Ripple’s XRP to join Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash on BitPay

XRP to make a grand entrance to BitPay alongside BTC. ETH and BCH.

BitPay partners with Xpring to make it easier for developers to add crypto as a means of payment.

BitPay, a leading cryptocurrency payments platform with presence all over the world says that its merchants will soon start to receive Ripple’s XRP as payment for goods and services. The support of XRP brings the total number of cryptocurrency support by BitPay to four. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash are already used by customers to pay at thousands of merchant shops across the world.

The news of the partnership had the members of the XRPArmy beaming in joy. They claim that XRP support on BitPay was long overdue to Bitcoin’s slow transaction speed.

Consequently, the investment arm of Ripple, Xpring has announced plans to develop a software kit that will enable the integration of crypto payments in various apps. For this reason, BitPay has decided to be part of the Xpring SDK platform to make it simple for app developers to accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

