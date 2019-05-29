Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD possible double-top eyed
- Ripple's XRP price is trading marginally in the green, minor gains of 0.85% in the second half of Tuesday.
- XRP/USD via the daily chart view has the growing possibility of a double-top formation.
- The major barrier of resistance is observed from $0.4600-0.4800 range, the last ahead of $0.5000 return.
Spot rate: 436.14
Relative change: +0.85%
High: 0.4574
Low: 0.4216
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4523
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|0.4489
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.3812
|Daily SMA50
|0.3425
|Daily SMA100
|0.3317
|Daily SMA200
|0.3436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4607
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4176
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4291
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3803
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2827
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4341
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3993
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.381
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4672
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5103
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is attempting to breakdown supply observed from $0.4550-0.4600 price range.
XRP/USD daily chart
- There is a possibility of a double-top formation observed via the daily chart view.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.