Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD must break down heavy supply $0.3200-0.3400 for greater gains

- Ripple's XRP price in the second half of the session on Monday is holding gains of some 1.90%.
- XRP/USD has further room to push north, after edging out from pennant pattern.
- There is a chunky range of supply running from $0.3200-0.3400 price range.
Spot rate: 0.3249
Relative change: +7.50%
High: 0.3308
Low: 0.3192
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute smashed out from a bullish pennant structure, set for a retest.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Bulls looking for further run higher following escape from narrowing bearish pennant set up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
