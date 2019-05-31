Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD lost ground at monthly high

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Ripple's XRP price in the second part of Friday is trading with decent gains of just some 2.5%. 
  • XRP/USD was dealt a blow in the session on Thursday, giving back its advances, after retesting the month highs for May. 
  • The noted barrier appears to be the last major area of resistance ahead of $0.50 return. 

 

Spot rate:                  0.4267

Relative change:      +2.55%

High:                         0.4311

Low:                          0.4069

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.4282
Today Daily Change 0.0097
Today Daily Change % 2.32
Today daily open 0.4185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3946
Daily SMA50 0.3457
Daily SMA100 0.3338
Daily SMA200 0.3429
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.4741
Previous Daily Low 0.4016
Previous Weekly High 0.4291
Previous Weekly Low 0.3616
Previous Monthly High 0.3803
Previous Monthly Low 0.2827
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4293
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.4464
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3887
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.3589
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.3162
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4612
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5039
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5337

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action via the 60-minute chart view is breaking out of a near-term range, after consolidating.

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action via the daily is retesting a breached pennant pattern formation, if the support holds, eyes may be on further upside. 

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.