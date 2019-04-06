Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD heavy supply observed running from $0.4450-0.4600
- Ripple's XRP price in the second half of Tuesday is trading in very minor positive territory by some 0.10%.
- XRP/USD price action has taken a critical bounce off an ascending trend line.
- Chunky supply can be seen via the daily running from $0.4450-0.4600 range.
Spot rate: 0.4165
Relative change: +0.11%
High: 0.4176
Low: 0.3949
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is moving within a narrowing triangular structure as seen via the 60-minute chart view.
XRP/USD daily chart
- XRP/USD is struggling to breakdown daily supply, $0.4450-0.4600 price range.
